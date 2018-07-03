MINNEAPOLIS — A powerful downpour is washing out roads and flooding some basements in southwestern Minnesota.
Lyon, Redwood and Murray counties were dealing with headaches Tuesday after an estimated 6 to 8 inches of rain fell overnight in some places.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed highways in some flooded areas and warned travelers about the threat of moving water sweeping away vehicles.
Sgt. Eric Wallen of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says some vehicles have been trapped by the rising waters. He says many home basements have taken in water.
Wisconsin court OKs unconscious drunk drivers' blood draws
Wisconsin police can legally draw blood from unconscious drunken drivers without a warrant, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Redevelopment of dormant Hudson dog track gets state aid
The project includes a baseball stadium, brewery, hotel and condos where greyhounds ran their last race in 2001.
Milwaukee police searching for abandoned infant's parents
Milwaukee police are looking for the family of a baby boy who was found alone in a car seat in the middle of the night in a residential area.
