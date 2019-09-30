DULUTH - Enough rain fell in a six-hour period across parts of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin Monday morning that a hydrologist with the National Weather Service here says it qualifies as a 200-year event.

“They’ll have some roadwork to be doing,” Steve Gohde said as the intense rainfall prompted flash flood warnings and rural road closures.

Three to five inches have fallen across parts of northern Pine, southern Carlton and Douglas counties, Gohde said, an area more prone to flash flooding due to the terrain. A flash flood warning is in effect for that area until 3:30 p.m.

No property damage had been reported as of 11 a.m.

The weather service reports the flood crest of the Nemadji River won’t reach Superior until Tuesday morning.

Drivers should watch for road closures and shoulder washouts in western Douglas County and to “turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the weather service said.

Northwestern Wisconsin saw some severe flash flooding Monday morning that washed out and damaged several roads, forcing authorities to shut down parts of County Highway K.

The Nemadji River, which rises in northern Pine County on its route to Lake Superior through Wisconsin, is especially prone to flooding due to its clay content and lack of filtration, Gohde said. It has been the source of damaging floods in 2012, 2016 and last year.

The Snake and Kettle rivers in Minnesota could also see delayed flooding, Gohde said, as water makes its way to the main stems.