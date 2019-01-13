He excelled at the blues, and suffered from it, too, but Willie Murphy was best known for consistently bringing joy to the Twin Cities music scene for five decades whether he was fronting the sprawling R&B band Willie & the Bees or playing solo piano at the 400 Bar. The celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, bandleader and all-out ringleader from the Minneapolis West Bank music scene died Sunday morning just a month after celebrating his 75th birthday by releasing a topical new album.

A charter member of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame alongside Prince and Bob Dylan, Murphy had been suffering from a flurry of health issues over the past year, including kidney trouble and a blood infection.

He had re-entered a hospital before New Year’s Eve and was in an intensive care unit, where he reportedly fell victim to heart failure in the end.

“He was the heart and soul of the Minneapolis music scene,” said fellow bluesman and friend Paul Metsa. “If anybody asks if white men can sing the blues, they’ve never heard Willie Murphy.

Willie & the Bees co-vocalist Maurice Jaycox said, “He was one of the best songwriters in America, or at least the best songwriter I’d ever worked with.”

Murphy’s longtime running buddy Spider John Koerner — their 1969 collaborative album “Running, Jumping, Standing Still” was a cult classic that led to Murphy producing Bonnie Raitt’s first album — paid Murphy a visit just after Thanksgiving.

Willie Murphy sang on the song “Supermarket” with bassist Joe Demko at left during a rehearsal in 2014. Wille and the Bees once were Minnesota’s liveliest bar band. The 1970’s and 80’s heroes are reuniting for a gig at their old stamping ground, The Cabooze. The band rehearsed in an empty storefront in Roseville on October 1, 2014 in preparation for the upcoming show.

“We just jawboned like the old days,” recalled Korner, who said Murphy had been fighting through his illnesses in recent months but “it just amounted to too much, and he had been fighting depression, too.”

While the trio Koerner, Ray & Glover would be the best-known of Minneapolis’s blues- and folk-picking West Bank Music scene makers of the 1960s, signing to Elektra Records and influencing Bob Dylan and the Beatles, Koerner said Murphy was “the one who really blew the lid off what was possible.”

“I was just a folk musician, but Willie was a real musician,” he said. “That’s why Bonnie wanted to work with him.”

Raitt was among the many fans and friends who recently donated money to a fund to help Murphy pay his mounting health bills. A crowdsourcing campaign also helped pay for the production of Murphy’s new album, “Dirtball,” which he released to raves just before Thanksgiving with seething but high-energy songs that preached peace and love amid the politics of the day.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

@ChrisRstrib