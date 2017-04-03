An attorney for Diamond Reynolds said Monday that her case was “progressing nicely.”

Reynolds’ attorneys had previously said she would plead not guilty to charges that she assaulted another woman with a hammer, but her omnibus hearing on Monday was continued to May 3, and no pleas were entered.

Reynolds, 27, of West St. Paul, is charged in Ramsey County with second- and third-degree assault in connection with a Feb. 28 attack.

The Washington County attorney’s office is prosecuting the case to avoid a conflict of interest with Ramsey County’s criminal case against St. Anthony police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, who killed Reynolds’ boyfriend, Philando Castile, during a traffic stop last year.

Reynolds and her daughter were in the car at the time. Reynolds broadcast the aftermath live on Facebook.

One of Reynolds’ attorneys, Michael Padden, requested the continuance, noting that prosecutors were reviewing more evidence that would later be divulged to the defense.

The defense, which includes Karlowba Adams Powell, received some evidence from the prosecution last week, Padden said.

Assistant Washington County Attorney Siv Yurichuk had no objections. Investigators are still analyzing two cellphones connected to the case, she told the court.

According to the complaint, Reynolds and Chnika Blair confronted the victim in a parking lot. The two women “jumped” the victim, with Reynolds allegedly wielding a hammer.

Dyamond Richardson allegedly sprayed the victim with “bear mace,” the complaint said. Richardson was apparently upset with the victim’s friend, who allegedly picked a fight with Richardson last month. Reynolds alleged that the same friend had damaged Reynolds’ vehicle, the charges said.

CHAO XIONG