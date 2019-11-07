After a long tradition of dropping in a fun cover song or two at live shows and landing something of a viral hit with their 2011 remake of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind,” Trampled by Turtles have announced the release of a five-song all-covers EP on Dec. 6.

Cutely titled “Sigourney Fever” – an indicator this one is mostly just for fun – the mini-album will include Trampled-upon versions of Radiohead, Warren Zevon, Neil Young, Iris DeMent and Faces songs. The latter's Ronnie Lane-penned classic “Ooh La La” has long been a staple at TBT live gigs featuring bassist Tim Saxhaug on vocals.

Along with the announcement of the EP, the band posted its version of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” (see below), which features some subtly dramatic string work from violinist Ryan Young and mandolinist Erik Berry along with some pretty sweet harmonies.

Physical copies and downloads of the EP are now available for pre-order. That’s frontman Dave Simonett’s dog Hrbek on the EP cover, by the way, looking like he's mastered the fine art of the selfie.

The news arrives just as Trampled heads into a three-show, all-Minnesota mini-tour with Frankie Lee next week run starting at St. Cloud’s River’s Edge Convention Center on Nov. 14, followed by Sanford Center in Bemidji on Nov. 15 and the Mankato Civic Center on Nov. 16. Then they’re off the road until January, in which time Simonett and Saxhaug will play three Tuesday nights in a row, Dec. 3-17, with their electric band Dead Man Winter at the Turf Club in St. Paul.

Here’s the tracklist for “Sigourney Fever”:

1. "Pocahontas" - Neil Young

2. "Ooh La La" – The Faces

3. "Our Town" - Iris DeMent

4. "Keep Me in Your Heart" - Warren Zevon

5. "Fake Plastic Trees" - Radiohead