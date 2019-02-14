Well, this should you warm you up on Valentine's Day, Minnesota music lovers: The Cactus Blossoms have debuted the second track off their highly anticipated new album, and it’s a real beauty.

Titled “Got a Lotta Love,” the new song marks a nice sonic contrast to the sophomore record's rowdier and more rollicking first single, “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy.” This one slows things down and shows off the elegant, Everly Brothers-style harmonies that have long been a staple of brothers/bandmates Jack Torrey and Page Burkum.

Turns out, the song was a collaboration with Dan Auerbach, the Black Keys frontman turned Nashville producer and studio stalwart. According to a press announcement, Torrey and Burkum visited Auerbach’s studio and “hit a jolt of inspiration while workshopping a melody they’d kicked around for months.”

The rest of the record, “Easy Way” (available for pre-order) was recorded with their pal JD McPherson’s accomplice Alex Hall at Reliable Recorders studio in Chicago, where they also recorded 2016's “You’re Dreaming,” their first full studio album for Red House Records. “Easy Way” is due out March 1 via the band’s own label, Walkie Talkie Records.

Here’s the recorded version of the new song, plus a live clip of it that shows off their increasingly killer touring band and -- based on the snowy backdrop -- was obviously recorded in town just recently.