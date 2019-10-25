After ruling the Billboard Hot 100 this fall with a song that first dropped in 2017, Lizzo is now re-upping an even older track with help from one of the (other) biggest names in pop music.

Ariana Grande is featured in a remix of "Good as Hell" posted overnight by Lizzo's team. The "7 Rings" and "Side to Side" singer delivers a few new verses and adds to the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker's self-love mantra, with lines including, "Cuz he better know my worth / There's so much I deserve / But I ain't worried now / I'ma let my hair down."

Recorded while Lizzo still called Minneapolis home, “Good as Hell” was her first single to come out of her deal with Atlantic Records. It first appeared on the 2016 soundtrack to “Barbershop” and then her own 2016 EP, “Coconut Oil.”

At the time, the single enjoyed decent success for a new artist, making it to No. 55 on the Hot 100. Since she performed it during her cheeky appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, though, it has risen back up the charts to No. 20. No doubt this new version will go even higher.

One thing the 2016 time-stamp on the song helps reiterate is that Lizzo was well on her way to writing and crafting Top 40-ready material before hooking up very briefly with the little-known collaborators trying to claim songwriting credits for “Truth Hurts,” a headline-grabbing fight that prompted Lizzo to counter-sue and change the writing credits to include someone else besides these accusers this week.

The Grande remix also suggests Lizzo will probably breeze right past this little bump in her ever-widening highway to mainstream success. She coyly announced the new track on Instagram by posting a video holding a “grande”-sized Starbucks cup.