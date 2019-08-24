Researchers report that eating red meat is associated with an increased risk for breast cancer, and eating white meat with a reduced risk. The analysis included 42,012 women. Compared with those in the lowest one-fourth for meat consumption, those in the highest one-quarter were 23% more likely to develop invasive cancer; those in the highest one-quarter for white meat consumption were 15% less likely.

Vitamin D may improve kids’ dental health

Women who take large doses of vitamin D during pregnancy may be helping prevent dental problems, said a study in JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers found that six years after birth, children of women who took vitamin D had a 47% lower rate of enamel defects than those in the control group.

News services