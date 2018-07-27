A daily dose of baby aspirin is widely recommended for heart disease prevention, but a one-dose-fits-all approach may not work. An analysis, in the Lancet, found that a daily dose of 75 to 100 milligrams of aspirin lowered the risk of cardiovascular events by 23 percent for people weighing less than 154 pounds, but had no effect in those weighing more. In people more than 154 pounds, low-dose aspirin increased the risk for a fatal cardiovascular event. Higher doses — 325 to 500 milligrams a day — were effective in lowering cardiovascular risk in people who weighed more than 154.

Doctors urge limits for giving kids juice

How much fruit juice should children drink? Not much, said the American Academy of Pediatrics.

School-age children (7 to 18 years old) should limit consumption to eight ounces a day. Preschoolers (ages 4 to 6) can have four to six ounces a day, while toddlers (ages 1 to 3) should have no more than four ounces a day, and babies should not drink any juice at all.

“The recommendations are centered around two arguments,” said pediatrician Steven Abrams, one of the authors of the policy statement. Fruit juice is fruit with the fiber and some vitamins taken out, and it’s damaging to the teeth.

Teens’ sleep affects metabolic health

A good night’s sleep may be critical for the metabolic health of teenagers. Researchers studied 829 boys and girls, average age 13, who wore electronic measuring devices over seven to 10 days. Shorter sleep duration and poorer sleep efficiency were associated with higher systolic blood pressure, lower HDL cholesterol, higher triglycerides and higher glucose levels, all indicators of poorer metabolic health.

