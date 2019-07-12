A 27-year-old man from Waterville, Minn., was killed just before sunrise Wednesday in a head-on crash west of Faribault.

William Elmer Potter was driving east on Hwy. 60 in Warsaw Township about 4:45 a.m. when a westbound driver in a Dodge Caravan crossed the centerline and collided with his Buick LeSabre, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Potter, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the State Patrol's crash report.

Andrew Joseph Stein, who was driving the Caravan, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, the patrol's report said. Stein, 40, of Cannon Falls, was wearing a seat belt.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Tim Harlow