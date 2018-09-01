Kirk Cousins went from a mediocre quarterback while under pressure to a top 10 passer when Washington's offensive line kept him clean. So goes the pressure applied to this year's Vikings offensive line, which has recently struggled to keep QBs free of defenders.

Pct. of dropbacks in which Vikings QBs faced pressure

2012 2013 2014 2015 20162017

32.1

(19)

35.3

(23)

39.7

(8)

46.7*

(1)

33.1

(T16)

39.3

(T6)

(NFL rank) *2015: Worst in NFL

Cousins' passer rating when under pressure vs. kept clean

Pressured Clean

2015 73.0 (17) 115.7 (2)

2016 72.9 (13) 107.2 (8)

2017 66.3 (19) 106.5 (10)

(NFL rank)Source: Pro Football Focus