Hazeltine National Golf Club, which was host to the Ryder Cup last year, will be the home of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2020.

This will be the ninth USGA event hosted by the Chaska club.

The USGA also announced Wednesday that it will also change the format of the tournament in 2020. The field will be expanded from 156 players to a final size that will be announced at a later date, and two courses will be used for the stroke-play portion of the championship.

Chaska Town Course will serve as the stroke-play co-host, which it did when the U.S. Amateur was played here in 2006.

“Hazeltine National Golf Club has been supportive of USGA championships from the inception of the club to the present and we are appreciative of this committed and enduring relationship,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman, in a press release. “By expanding the U.S. Junior Amateur field in 2020 we are providing additional opportunities for the world’s best junior players to compete in the championship.”

The tournament is scheduled for July 20-25, 2020. For more on the tournament, go here.