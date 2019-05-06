Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation says it's two largest adult treatment facilities saw last year their highest-ever residential patient volumes as more health plans offer in-network coverage for those seeking care from the Center City-based addiction treatment provider.

Meanwhile, Hazelden says it is moving forward with a $15 million construction project in Center City to build a new replacement unit for patients while also moving administrative staff from its facility in St. Paul to make room for more outpatient care.

"More people who need treatment are actually able to get it, thanks to insurance," said James Blaha, the chief financial officer at Hazelden, in a written response to questions from the Star Tribune. "St. Paul has reached capacity levels ... about a year earlier than anticipated."

Hazelden Foundation merged in 2014 with the California-based Betty Ford Center in a deal that linked two of the biggest brands in addiction treatment and created a Minnesota-based nonprofit with roughly 1,200 employees overall.

In late April, the foundation disclosed financial results for last year to bondholders that show operating income of $6.5 million on $191.3 million in revenue. That was better than the nonprofit group's $13.6 million operating loss the previous year.

In 2017, Hazelden eliminated 57 jobs, including 40 in Minnesota, as the addiction treatment provider adjusted to discounted payment rates from health insurers as a growing share of patients switched from self-pay to third-party payment. Expense reductions dating back to 2017 helped the financial results last year, Blaha said, along with increased demand from patients with health plan coverage.

Residential admissions were expected to hold steady in 2018, but actually increased 7% over the previous year, according to a financial statement.

"Our two largest adult treatment centers in Center City, Minnesota, and Rancho Mirage, California, saw the highest residential patient volumes ever experience," the financial statement reports. "Outpatient service volume experience substantial growth."

Last year, Hazelden announced new insurance contracts with a subsidiary of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group and Humana, a larger insurer based in Kentucky. This year, Hazelden is working on contracts with large health insurers in the Pacific Northwest, where Hazelden in January opened a new clinic in the Seattle area.

The shift from self-pay patients to those covered by health plans has cut both ways for Hazelden, with patients in many cases receiving fewer days worth of coverage for residential treatment than they used to pay for out-of-pocket. Even so, health plans have been willing to continue paying for outpatient care, which is one reason why Hazelden expanded its outpatient services in St. Paul as part of a construction project that was completed in 2016.

Development and corporate staff who currently work in the historic Manor building on the St. Paul campus are being relocated to leased space in an office building, Blaha said, in order to create space for more day treatment and outpatient groups. The move is scheduled for June.

In 2013, Hazelden's board approved a plan to replace all six residential units for men on the Center City campus, and the first phase to demolish two units and construct a replacement facility was completed in late 2014. The second phase was scheduled to begin in 2016, but was delayed due to the Betty Ford Center merger, Blaha said, as well as investments in a new electronic health record system.

When the project moves forward later this year, it will include demolition of two men's units that are more than 50 years old.

"The two single-story buildings will be replaced by one two-story building (a unit on each floor) which will be positioned to face South Center Lake adjacent to/and in a near mirror image of the two story, $11 million building [completed in late 2014]," Blaha said in his written response to questions.