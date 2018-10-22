Minneapolis-based Hays Companies, a business-insurance and employee benefits brokerage, has agreed to be acquired by Brown & Brown Inc., a publicly held company based in Dayton Beach, Fla.

Details are expected to be disclosed late Monday, following Brown & Brown's release of third quarter earnings.

Minneapolis insurance-brokerage veteran Jim Hays started Hays Companies in 1994.

Hays Companies has grown to No. 22 on Business Insurance magazine's list of the 100 largest brokers in the United States

It expects revenue this year of about $210 million generated by 700-plus risk management and employee benefits employees in 21 states.

"After 24 years as an independent insurance broker, we feel the time is now to partner with an industry leader who shares our cultural values," Hays said in a prepared statement. "Brown & Brown has the same client focused attitude that our clients have come to expect from the Hays Companies team.

"This partnership enhances our ability to provide expanded solutions for our clients and new opportunities for our employees."

The Hays operation will continue to be led by CEO Hays, 61, and President Mike Egan, and will operate as a region inside Brown & Brown's retail division.

"We are growing faster than our industry," Hays said Monday.

Hays said there are about 75 Hays shareholders who will benefit from the acquisition.

Following completion of the transaction, expected in November, Hays also will join Brown & Brown as vice chairman of the board of directors.