Almost two months after former special counsel Robert Mueller published a redacted version of his 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the debate over what, if anything, to do about it continues in Congress.

At the conclusion of the 22-month probe, Mueller broke down his findings into two parts. In the first section of the report, he concluded there is evidence that Russia interfered in the election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” – though investigators did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with these efforts.

The second part described the special counsel’s examination of whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by meddling in the probe. Mueller did not take a stance on whether the president’s conduct could be considered criminal, though Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department determined there was not enough evidence to press charges.

Federal legislators remain sharply divided along partisan lines. Many Republicans have called for the country to move on. Meanwhile, Democrats have ramped up their own investigations of the White House, and a growing number of lawmakers have urged party leaders to launch proceedings to impeach the president. Many leaders have expressed concerns about what is being done to prevent foreign powers from interfering in the 2020 election.

The Star Tribune asked the 10 members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation if they have read Mueller’s report and what they think about it. Only Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson didn’t respond.

Here’s what Minnesota's members of Congress said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? I think there could potentially be impeachment. In fact, if they keep stonewalling, that is what one way you can proceed. But I do think right now this investigation can`t be stopped. They must continue.

Sen. Tina Smith (D) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? Congress now has a role to play, and there are many questions we need to have answered. … And we need to do everything we can to make certain that a hostile foreign power can't interfere in our democracy again.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-1st District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? 675 days, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 500 search warrants; Mueller Report page 180-181: No collusion. Period. It's time to stop wasting the people's money and start focusing on solving the people's problems.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-2nd District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? I believe Congress has a responsibility to hold hearings and fill in the details for the American people and should continue its oversight work. It is clear that the administration has not been honest about the conclusions of this investigation.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-3rd District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? Russia interfered in our 2016 election "in a sweeping and systemic fashion," and they're planning to do so again. The President – and the Senate – must acknowledge this truth and the danger it presents to our country, and work with the House to ensure it never happens again.

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-4th District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? Congresswoman McCollum finds the amount of Russian interference documented in the report disturbing, and finds it concerning that Republicans and President Trump aren't full steam ahead to prevent this from happening again.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-5th District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? The Mueller report clearly lays out this President's violations of his oath of office and puts the ball in Congress's court. Impeachment is not an issue of politics. It is an issue of upholding the rule of law.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-6th District) Have your read the Mueller report? Yes. What do you think about its content? Congress needs to move on.

Rep. Collin Peterson (D-7th District) Have your read the Mueller report? No response. What do you think about its content? No response.