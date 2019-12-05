‘Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky’

Starts Friday: Billings, Mont., is the setting for a family drama inspired by real events. Buffy Sedlachek’s play borrows from the tale of Isaac, a Jewish child whose bedroom window was broken when someone hurled a brick at his menorah in 1993. What starts as an ugly incident becomes an opportunity for a people of many faiths (and a whole lot of replacement menorahs) to send a message that hate groups cannot spoil the holiday spirit. (9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Fri., 9:45 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Ends Dec. 22. Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul. $20, 651-647-4315, mnjewishtheatre.org.)

Chris Hewitt