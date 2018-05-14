Last week, Minnetonka softball pitcher Kristy Peka made a statement that summed up this abbreviated spring sports season. “We played 70 percent of our season in two weeks,” Peka said, echoing a comment made by a teammate.

That observation is jarringly relevant as we’ve already reached the postseason. Boys’ tennis kicks off section play with team competition this week.

One section to watch is Class 2A, Section 6, home to three of the state’s top 10 programs: Blake, Edina and Minneapolis Washburn, which clinched its record-setting seventh straight Minneapolis Conference championship last week. The Millers will be shooting to win their seventh consecutive Twin City Match, played between champions of the Minneapolis and St. Paul conferences, when they host St. Paul Harding at 4 p.m. Monday at Kenwood Courts.

Badminton begins its four-day state tournament this week. Team competition starts Monday at various sites around the metro and concludes Tuesday at Burnsville. St. Paul Johnson will be shooting for its fourth consecutive state title. Burnsville will also be the site of the individual tournament, which runs Wednesday and Thursday.

Postseason play in softball starts next week and in baseball and lacrosse shortly after.

Spring, we hardly knew ye.

The week ahead:

TRACK AND FIELD

Friday and Saturday: True Team State Meet, at Stillwater High School. Friday — Class 3A, 3:10 p.m. (field events), 4 p.m. (running events). Saturday: Class 1A, 10 a.m.; Class 2A, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday: Prior Lake at Eastview, 4:30 p.m.; North Branch at Chisago Lakes (2), 4 p.m.; Forest Lake at Park of Cottage Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Buffalo at Chanhassen, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Chaska at Chanhassen, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Delano at New Prague, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Prior Lake at Forest Lake, 7:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Monday: Edina at Champlin Park, 3 p.m.; Mounds View at Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 p.m.,

Wednesday: Prior Lake at Lakeville North, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Lakeville North at Prior Lake, 6 p.m.

Friday: Heritage Christian vs. Providence Academy (at Loretto), 7 p.m.