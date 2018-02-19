Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show “Harry” has been canceled after two seasons.

“‘Harry’ is ending its run after two seasons. Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show,” an NBCUniversal TV Distribution spokesperson said Friday.

The show will continue to tape and air episodes through September, however.

Also Read: 'Empire' Casts Alfre Woodard as Cookie's Mother

“I have truly loved doing this show and appreciate your welcoming me into your homes every single day. I’m incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons,” Connick said in a statement.

“We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place,” he continued. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”

Read original story Harry Connick Jr Talk Show Canceled After 2 Seasons At TheWrap