Har Mar Superstar

Minneapolis indie R&B/pop crooner Sean Tillmann, aka Har Mar Superstar, will play two nights for hometown fair­goers. He's fresh off a successful tour paying credible tribute to soul legend Sam Cooke (Tillmann donated tour proceeds to raise $10,830 for four Twin Cities educational organizations). At the fair, he's expected to return to a more straight-up Har Mar setlist. A bonus for these shows: The Leinie Lodge Bandshell is two miles south of the eponymous Har Mar Mall. (8:30 p.m. Sept. 2-3, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

Simon Peter Groebner