She waited until the final round to turn in her worst score of the week but that didn’t matter to Hannah Green or her adoring throng of Down Under fans on Sunday.

Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!

Green, who spent this week staying in a house with a group that included seven-time major champion Kari Webb, completed a wire-to-wire victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday at Hazeltine National in Chaska.

Green needed a 5 ½-foot sand save on 18 and played holes 9-12 in 3 over but still carded an even-par 70 to finish in 9 under par for the tournament and win her first major by a stroke.

A celebratory Budweiser shower from her faithful followed, along with a few tears of joy.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park drilled a 15-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to shoot 68 finished solo second at 8 under. Two players tied for third at 6 under: Nelly Korda (71) and Mel Reid, who shot the round of the day with a 6-under 66.

Hannah Green wobbled in the middle of her round Sunday at Hazeltine National, with three bogeys over a four-hole span, but she recovered down the stretch for both her first LPGA Tour victory and her first major.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who began the day one shot back of Green, needed 31 putts and did not make a birdie on the way to a 5-over 77 and finished tied for 10th at 5 under.

Former Wayzata High School golfer Sarah Burnham, who was the last player into the field and made the cut on the number at 5 over on Thursday, shot 6 over Sunday and finished in a tie for 78th out of 80 players. But it was her second made cut in a row and the first major paycheck of her career.