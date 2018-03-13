A bill that would make it illegal to hold a cellphone or other electronic device while driving cleared a big hurdle in the Minnesota House Tuesday when a committee unanimously approved the measure.

Passage by the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee was hailed as a victory by the 40 lawmakers who have authored the bill. Supporters, who filled the gallery and held photos of loved ones killed in distracted driving crashes as they listened to debate, cheered the vote.

“I thought it was fantastic,” said an emotional Danielle Wishard-Tudor, who attended Tuesday’s committee meeting. Her brother, Jean Claude Paquier Wishard, 44, was killed in a distracted driving crash last fall on Hwy. 7. “What is more important, the freedom of this [the phone] or the freedom of life?”

Tuesday’s vote was somewhat historic in that it marked the first time in four years of trying that the bill advanced out of a committee. The bill, which enjoys bipartisan support in the House, now heads to the Ways and Means Committee. If approved there, would go to the House floor for a vote.

The vote hardly destines Minnesota to become the 17th state (plus the District of Columbia) with such a law. The bill has yet to be given a hearing date in Senate, where similar bills have stalled in committee in previous years.

On Tuesday a parade of speakers from the State Patrol, the Department of Public Safety, the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, the Minnesota Safety Council and the Minnesota Trucking Association all lobbied the House Public Safety Committee to pass the bill. The most passionate plea came from Greg Tikalsky, of New Prague, whose father, Joe, was killed when a driver looking at her phone ran him down as he crossed a country road in front of his house to get his newspaper on Oct. 28, 2015.

Karin Ilg, of New Prague, held a photo of husband, Phillip, who was killed last June. He was bicycling 56 miles in honor of his 56 birthday when hit by a 16 year old driver on Snapchat messages.

“I have the burden of representing those who lost a loved one to distracted driving, and so do you,” he said. “It does not have to be that way. Before we send out another funeral notice, let’s send out a birth announcement about a new law that will save lives.”

Several people held photos of two recent victims: Robert Bursik, who was killed Feb. 27 on Hwy. 36 when a trucker who allegedly was texting rear-ended his vehicle, and Phil Ilg, a bicyclist who was killed last June by a teen checking a Snapchat message.

“There are not a lot of times you can pass a bill that makes a difference for everybody,” said Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin, one of the bill’s lead authors. The evidence about distracted driving is “indisputable,” he said.

Distracted driving is responsible for one in four crashes on Minnesota roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. From 2012 to 2016, it contributed, on average, to 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries annually in the state.

The push to get electronics out of drivers’ hands comes as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported last week that distracted driving is on the rise. Last year, 7,357 drivers were cited for texting and driving, a 23 percent increase from 2016.

“Distracted driving is the fastest-growing problem on the highways. We have to get a handle on it,” said Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, another of the lead authors on the bill. “We crossed a big hurdle today,