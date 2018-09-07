It’ll be the Revolution, times two.

Members of the touring cast of “Hamilton” are teaming up with Prince protegee Ashley Támar Davis to put on a benefit concert to fight AIDS. The rock revue, scheduled for Sept. 24, is titled “We, the Revolution,” which references Prince’s best-known band and the period in which “Hamilton” is set.

The shindig will be held at First Avenue, where Prince famously performed many times and where many of the music scenes for Prince’s film, “Purple Rain,” were shot.

The “Hamilton” performers will be interpreting some of their favorite rock songs, backed by a live band. Special guest Támar, a Houston native, has appeared in a series of Tyler Perry films — “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea’s Christmas” and “Madea Gets a Job.”

She toured with Prince in 2006. Tickets are on sale.