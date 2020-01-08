With four top 10 singles already under her belt and a third album on the way, “Closer” singer Halsey will get all the closer to superstardom in 2020 with her first arena tour, which includes a newly announced June 30 date at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the Tuesday night performance in St. Paul go on sale through Ticketmaster and the arena box office on Jan. 17, same day her third album “Manic” arrives. Pre-sale options start Thursday. Tour promoter Live Nation is once again not providing ticket prices in the publicly owned arena in keeping with its “dynamic pracing” tactics. Aussin synth-rock band Chvrches and Omar Apollo will open.

With the lead single “Without Me” already landing at No. 1 in Billboard, “Manic” appears likely to build on the success of Halsey’s 2017 album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” which included the hits “Bad at Love” and “Him & I,” the latter a collaboration with G-Eazy. The New Jersey singer born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, now 25, first broke through in 2016 as the singer on the Chainsmokers’ hit “Closer.”