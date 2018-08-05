“When they knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true. And after all these years, I’m at home.”
Robert Brazile, linebacker (1975-1984)
“I am really grateful for this honor.”
Bobby Beathard, executive (1966-1988, 1990-99), whose speech was delivered by video
“Coach [Vince] Lombardi arrived and the world turned around. It was an incredible experience to be with him and have him bring you along. Approval and belief: powerful, powerful tools.”
Jerry Kramer, guard (1958-1968)
“The most coveted position for a defensive player to play is middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Just think about it. I hope over my 13 seasons I made you Bears fans proud.”
Brian Urlacher, linebacker (2000-2012)
“The majority of success I have had has come on the back end of pain. On the other side of it, all of a sudden I became better. There’s a purpose for my pain.”
Brian Dawkins, safety (1996-2011)
“When you walk off the last time with that thing, that Lombardi, it’s a confirmation I am living proof of the impossible.”
Ray Lewis, linebacker (1996-2012)
“A lot of people say that I may regret not being in Canton 10, 15, 20 years from now. But just like my choice to be here today, I choose not to live in regret.”
Terrell Owens*, wide receiver (1996-2003)
* Did not attend the ceremony
Presenters
Brazile: Robert Brazile Sr., father; Beathard: Joe Gibbs, Hall of Fame coach; Kramer: Alicia Kramer, daughter; Urlacher: Bob Babich, former Bears assistant; Dawkins: Troy Vincent, friend and former teammate; Lewis: Diaymon Lewis, daughter; Owens: George Stewart, former 49ers receivers coach
