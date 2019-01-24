The Hall of Fame Class has been announced, and what a class it is.

The four players elected by the Baseball Writers Association of American on Tuesday will be a class that will go down in history for having the first unanimous selection in Mariano Rivera.

It also includes Edgar Martinez, who did most of his damage as a designated hitter; Mike Mussina, who never won a Cy Young and didn't win 20 games until the final year of his career; and Roy Halladay, part of a shrinking breed of pitchers who could throw 250 innings.

In the spirit of transparency, here is my ballot. It also can be viewed on the Baseball Writers Association of America website. Somehow, there's a belief floating around on Twitter that I didn't cast a vote. How does this stuff get started?

I voted for the maximum 10 players: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Omar Vizquel and Larry Walker.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III