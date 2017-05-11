Daryl Hall & John Oates looked remarkably well-preserved for 70-year-olds (especially Hall) on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Hall & Oates sounded strikingly good vocally (especially Hall) for a duo that started recording in 1972.

Hall & Oates sounded particularly adventurous musically (especially saxophonist Charles DeChant) for a group that hasn’t had a song on the radio since 1990.

Maybe too adventurous for some people’s taste as the home stretch of the 110-minute performance turned into a series of hits, including “I Can’t Go for That” and “Kiss on My List,” that were extended into long-winded jazzy jams with generous solos for sax man DeChant and guitarist Shane Theriot. Some fans appreciated the groove and the musicianship, while others probably felt “no can do.”

While fans might expect Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon to re-imagine their hits, Hall & Oates delivered their radio smashes in a fairly conventional manner before delving off into protracted instrumental journeys. Is that rewarding musicality or merely self-indulgence?

Those moments were carefully choreographed. Earlier in the evening, Hall improvised vocally, showing off his blue-eyed — or should we say sunglasses? — soul instincts on “One on One” and a grand piano rendition of “Sara Smile.”

Hall & Oates played to a packed audience at the Xcel Center.

Oates, who has always played second fiddle, sang lead a few times, and his voice lacked range and oomph. He did take some praiseworthy solo turns on guitar, notably the soulful intro to “Sara Smile” and a blues-rock-turned-space-cowboy passage during the dreamy, dramatic “Is It a Star,” a 1974 obscurity.

Hall & Oates drew a noticeably large crowd of nearly 14,000 on Thursday. It may have had something to do with the duo being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, but it probably had more to do with opening act Tears for Fears, another duo that was quite popular in the 1980s.

After all, the last time Hall & Oates played in the Twin Cities was in 2010 at the Orpheum Theatre, and the last time the duo was at the X was in 2004 with similarly styled blue-eyed soulman Michael McDonald.

To the delight of Thursday’s crowd, Tears for Fears was very faithful to the songs that made them famous. One of the few duos that has two true lead singers, the British band dusted off “Break It Down Again” and “Shout” with force and élan. Roland Orzabal’s voice has aged better than that of his 55-year-old schoolmate, Curt Smith.

Orzabal’s treatment of Radiohead’s “Creep” was an unexpected highlight. But Tears for Fears manifested some dubious instincts, specifically walking onstage while Lorde’s slow-as-molasses treatment of their 1985 smash “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” played over the speakers, and then Tears for Fears offered its own version of the same song live. The juxtaposition was more odd than jarring.