Daryl Hall & John Oates

Despite not scoring a hit since 1990, this duo has been on a roll, thanks to Hall's popular web series "Live From Daryl's Place," their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and the enduring popularity of such favorites as "Rich Girl," "Maneater" and "Private Eyes." In concert, their band can get long-windedly jazzy, but Hall saves the day with his soulful voice. Opening is another Philly-launched group, the bluesy hip-hoppers G. Love & Special Sauce. Tickets limited. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, grandstand, $57-$67, etix.com.)

JON BREAM

One Night of Queen

With the late Freddie Mercury and his band Queen bigger than ever thanks to the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," even a tribute to them could be a royal affair for fairgoers. This one is led by singer Gary Mullen from the British TV show "Stars in Their Eyes." (8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 & 29, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

Chris Riemenschneider