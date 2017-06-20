A hacker, angry that the police officer charged with killing Philando Castile was found not guilty, reportedly broke into state of Minnesota databases, stealing e-mails and passwords.

The Minnesota IT Services confirmed the attack and said it’s investigating it, according to a sparsely worded written statement. “Minnesota IT Services’ security forensics team will share any relevant information with law enforcement for review for potential criminal activity.”

The hacker, known as “Vigilance,” tweeted on Sunday: “Justice for #PhilandoCastile MN.gov and mnstte.edu Hacked An innocent man is dead, while a guilty man is free.”

He later tweeted: “Sit back and watch the chaos unfold. Justice for #PhilandoCastile More leaks coming for more injustices.”

A Ramsey County jury found St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty in shooting Castile during a traffic stop last summer. The a case drew worldwide attention after Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath.

In an exchange of messages between the Star Tribune and “Vigilance,” he said the hack involved 23 state of Minnesota databases — “so quite a lot of information,” the hacker wrote. It includes about 1,400 e-mails and passwords from state employees and private citizens, although “many of the e-mails don’t have passwords,” he said.

He said all the passwords were encrypted using “descrypt,” an encryption and decryption program.

The hacker also said he broke into databases at the Minnesota State University Moorhead. “Always remain vigilant ;),” he tweeted.

“There wasn’t any sensitive data, but I did retrieve both employee and student STAR ID,” he said, noting it could possibly lead to an “attacker brute forcing the password of any one of their accounts.”

The hacker, who says he doesn’t live in Minnesota but declined to give his name, said hacking has been “my platform” for six years with a goal of speaking for “those who’s voices have fallen on deaf ears.”

“I chose the Philando case because I was so fed up with all the injustices in the news about cops killing innocent men, women, and children then walking free,” he told the Star Tribune. “I intended on going on the straight and narrow, but when I saw the verdict, I knew I had to take action.”