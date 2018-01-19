

The stock of GWG Holdings, a Minneapolis firm in the life policy-settlement business, surged nearly 13 percent Friday to more than $9 per share on news that it striking a large financial transaction with The Beneficient Company of Texas.

“This transaction stands to potentially double our assets to over $1.6 billion and quadruple our total equity to over $500 million,” GWG Chief Financial Officer William Acheson said in a statement. “This is a transformational vote of confidence in GWG, giving us both a scaled balance sheet and an additional source of current earnings, which complements our large and growing life insurance portfolio..”

GWG CEO Jon Sabes said the Beneficient debt-equity financing will allow GWG to execute its planned strategies as well as “rolling out Beneficient’s innovative alternative asset liquidity products to independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisors once ‘BEN’ obtains its pending regulatory approvals.”

As part of the strategic relationship, GWG will acquire 82 percent of the outstanding Beneficent Master Limited Partnership (MLP) units from existing unitholders of Beneficient, valued prospectively at about $800 million. These are hybrid securities traded on an exchange. GWG also will enter into a $400 million, four-year commercial loan with BEN to enable Beneficient to continue building out its suite of liquidity products.

To be able to service the debt and pay dividends, the challenge will be for GWG to buy a lot more life policies at a discount from holders. GWG than must pay the premiums until the former owner dies. At which times GWG, which has become the beneficiary, gets paid.

CEO Jon Sabes is the single-largest individual shareholder of GWG at about 1.3 million shares.

Credit Suisse Securities is lead financial advisor and placement agent to Beneficient.

