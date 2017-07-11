Anonymous donors have pledged $40 million to Gustavus Adolphus College in what is described as the largest gift ever to the private liberal arts school in St. Peter, Minn.

The donation was made by “a successful alumni couple who wishes to remain anonymous,” according to Tuesday’s announcement by the college.

President Rebecca Bergman described it as an “incredible gift” designed to help Gustavus “be at the forefront of liberal arts education well into the future.”

Some of the funds will be earmarked for scholarships and to help fund a $70 million renovation of the college’s iconic Nobel Hall of Science.

School officials said the gift also would “provide a significant boost” to the college’s endowment, which recently passed the $165 million mark.

Gustavus, which was founded in 1862, has about 2,300 undergraduate students. It is known internationally for its annual Nobel Conference in the fall.