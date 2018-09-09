The man found dead inside of car in the parking lot behind the Hard Times Cafe on Friday night was identified as 32-year-old Liban Mohamed Abdulahi of Burnsville.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Friday, where they found Abdulahi’s body.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis police are investigating.