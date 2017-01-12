Blaine High School officials confiscated a firearm from a student’s locker on Thursday and immediately notified law enforcement.

In a note to parents, principal Jason Paske said school officials don’t believe that “student safety was at risk.” Nonetheless, the school district takes every firearm and weapon-related incident seriously.

“Our school district’s discipline policy is clear about weapons, and possession or use of a weapon at school,” Paske said in his note. “Even a toy look-alike weapon is a violation of the policy. Students who are involved in these offenses have consequences, regardless of the intent for bringing the weapon.”

School officials are conducting their own investigation into the incident while also cooperating with law enforcement. School officials said they couldn’t share additional details about the incident, citing data privacy laws.