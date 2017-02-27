Rock guitar great Carlos Santana is coming to Mystic Lake Casino this summer, promoters announced Monday, with the top ticket going for $300.

Those most expensive of tickets for Santana’s outdoor concert July 13 are priced far higher than what the casino in Prior Lake typically charges for its best seats in either the showroom or the amphitheater under the stars.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and along with the $300 admission, other tickets are priced at $39, $79, $95 and $125. Contact the Mystic Lake box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

The $39 tickets are general admission, and concertgoers are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Coolers, picnic baskets, umbrellas and outside food and beverages will not be allowed.

Over the past 40-plus years, Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide. He has won 10 Grammys Awards and three Latin Grammys.

Santana was enshrined into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors Award in 2013. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him No. 15 on its list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Among Santana’s top-selling songs of all time are “Smooth” with Rob Thomas, “Maria Maria,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Evil Ways” and “Oye Como Va.”