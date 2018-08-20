A dispute over one man possibly dating another man’s sister was behind a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar late one summer night last year.

That’s what was revealed in court upon Farhan O. Hersi, 30, of St. Paul, pleading guilty to unintentional second-degree murder last week just as jury selection was about to start.

The shooting, shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2017, left dead 24-year-old Abdullahi Awil in the parking lot behind Bullwinkle’s Saloon and the Jewel of India in the Seven Corners area.

Hersi admitted in Hennepin County District Court that he and friends had spent the night drinking at several bars and that he was drunk.

While the two men were in a car, Awil voiced displeasure about rumors that Hersi might be dating one of Awil’s sisters and said there would be trouble if that was true.

Hersi, a member of the St. Paul Pistol Boyz gang, testified that he remembered taking that as a threat and getting angry. Both men exited the car, and Hersi shot Awil several times at close range and ran from the parking lot.

Police reviewed surveillance video and identified Hersi as the shooter. He was arrested about six weeks later.

As part of the plea deal, Hersi was allowed to admit to unintentional rather than intentional second-degree murder, as charged.

At sentencing, scheduled for Sept. 28, Hersi is expected to receive a prison term between 10 and 15 years.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, a 10-year term would have Hersi serving slightly more than six years in prison and the balance on supervised release. A 15-year term would mean roughly 9½ years in prison and the rest on supervised release.