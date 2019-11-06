A 39-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another woman in downtown Minneapolis near the Hennepin Avenue theater district.

Shermeika Franklin, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the May 25 stabbing in the chest of Mesheka Willis, 42, while the two argued in the 900 block of Hawthorne.

Franklin entered her plea just as her trial was about to begin, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

The plea agreement calls for Franklin to receive a term of roughly 12¾ years. With credit for time since her arrest, Franklin would serve about 8¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Franklin also pleaded guilty in April and was given nearly a year in the workhouse for being one of several homeless people who carried out a violent robbery about 1 a.m. on March 18 of a man waiting for a bus in the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue S.

A warrant in connection with the robbery was out for Franklin’s arrest at the time she killed Willis. Her criminal history in Minnesota includes numerous convictions for theft and two for trespassing.

Willis had recently graduated from a sober living program and was working as a hairstylist, according to her family. She had one adult son.