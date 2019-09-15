The Vikings will be without guard Pat Elflein and linebacker Ben Gedeon for Sunday afternoon’s game in Green Bay.

Elflein, who emerged from last week’s win against the Falcons with a knee injury, was questionable to play after being limited in practices on Thursday and Friday. Elflein tested his knee in the west end zone of Lambeau Field about three hours before kickoff while being directed by the team’s strength coach, athletic trainer and offensive line coaches.

Guard Dakota Dozier, 28, will start for the Vikings. Dozier signed a one-year deal in free agency after spending five NFL seasons with the Jets.

Gedeon, who was questionable to play due to a groin injury suffered during Friday’s practice, also will not play. Gedeon worked out at Lambeau about two hours before kickoff.

Cornerback Mike Hughes is sidelined for his second game. He was listed doubtful to play after practicing in full Friday for the first time since suffering his multi-ligament knee injury about 10.5 months ago.

Just four cornerbacks — Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Kris Boyd and Nate Meadors — are active for the Vikings as Mackensie Alexander is out after dislocating his elbow last week against the Falcons.

Safety Jayron Kearse is expected to fill Alexander’s role as the slot defender in the Vikings’ often-used nickel package.

Vikings’ inactives: Elflein (knee), Gedeon (groin), Alexander (elbow), Hughes (knee), DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts and OT Oli Udoh.

Packers’ inactives: LB Oren Burks (chest), WR Darrius Shepherd (hamstring), CB Ka’Dar Hollman, DL Kingsley Keke, RB Dexter Williams, OL Lucas Patrick and OL Cole Madison.