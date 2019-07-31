About 150 people briefly blocked traffic near a Twin Cities federal building Tuesday afternoon to oppose the policies of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Mexican border and to speak out against separation of families and conditions in immigrant detention centers.

The group of mostly Jewish activists marched, chanted and stopped cars for a short time near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which is near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Many held signs that said “Abolish Ice.”

Police were in the area but did not interfere with the protesters or arrest anyone.

The event is part of a national movement, #NeverAgainIsNow, linking a widely used refrain about the Holocaust to America’s treatment of migrants arriving from Central America.