The bullpen way

It’s one way to get through a doubleheader. Seven different Twins relievers pitched 11⅓ shutout innings Saturday, giving up just five hits without a walk. They struck out 14. Here’s the innings breakdown (with number of pitches):

Game 1

Zack Littell, W 2 (27)

Tyler Duffey 1⅔ (26)

Sergio Romo ⅔ (13)

Taylor Rogers, SV 1⅔ (31)

Game 2

Cody Stashak 1⅓ (17)

Brusdar Graterol, W 2 (25)

Trevor May 2 (23)