Eden Prairie-based retailer Supervalu Inc. is working with an adviser to consider options including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
Supervalu operates more than 3,000 stores across the U.S., including under the Farm Fresh and Shop 'N' Save names.
Its private-label brands include Wild Harvest, for gluten-free diets, and Stone Ridge Creamery ice cream.
No final decision has been made and Supervalu may choose not to pursue a sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren't public.
Shares in the company jumped as much as 10 percent Friday, and closed at $16.75, up $1.43 or 9.33 percent.
Supervalu has a market valuation of about $623 million.
A representative for Supervalu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Activist investor Blackwells Capital is waging a proxy fight at Supervalu and has nominated six directors for election at the company's annual meeting.
