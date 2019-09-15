Here are ten ways to have some grown-up fun this fall.



Cheese in the park

Although one might think of a grilled cheese as toddler food, the Twin Cities Grilled Cheese Festival is for the more refined and adults-only palate — think Gruyère, smoked Gouda and Brie — as local chefs put their own spin on the warm sammie. Guests will dine on sample bites made by local chefs and participating restaurants before voting on their favorite. Wash the gooey goodness down with a beverage from the all-inclusive open bar. (12:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28. $54-$84, tickets at eventbrite.com. Commons Park, 425 Portland Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com/twincitiesgrilledcheese)

Totally Savage

As if the Savage Lovecast weren’t spicy enough, Dan Savage has added Stormy Daniels for a live taping of his advice podcast. Prudes should stay at home as Savage, Daniels and comedian Emily Galati dispense NSFW advice on sex and relationships and answer audience questions. (8 p.m. Sept. 28. Pantages Theatre. 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Brews for a cause

Various brewers will be on hand during the Nordeast Big River Brew Fest. With a free tasting mug in hand, you can sample lagers, IPAs, fruity and citrusy brews during the annual East Side Neighborhood Services fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the community organization that strives to tear down social and economic barriers. (1-4 p.m. Oct. 5. $31.70, $10.54 for designated drivers. Eastside Neighborhood Services, 1700 NE. 2nd St., Mpls. facebook.com/nordeastbigriverbrewfest)

The undead cometh

For 15 years, the undead have taken to Minneapolis streets not in search of brains but drink specials and live music. The Zombie Pub Crawl celebrates its anniversary in downtown Minneapolis venues from Cowboy Jack’s to Wild Greg’s Saloon. Bloodied and tattered patrons will eat at food trucks and participate in a costume contest as part of the world’s largest zombie horde. VIZ’s (very important zombies) get into the Armory, where electro producer Zedd will headline. (Oct. 12. $23-$180. zombiepubcrawl.com)

Science guy

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson takes science lovers through his correspondence with people across the world. The author and astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History reads a hand-picked collection of letters to address questions of faith, philosophy and space. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. $49.75-$254. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Bringing the funny

For the ninth year, the 10,000 Laughs Festival hosts headliners such as Comedy Central’s “Corporate” star Aparna Nancherla, Dan Cummins, Ron Funches and more. In addition to comedians from the East Coast and West Coast, a few Minnesotans will also be in the mix for three days’ worth of giggles. (Oct. 17-19. Various venues, see 10000laughs.com for details.)

Into the wild

Find out what it’s like to come into contact with intimidating beasts during Filipe DeAndrade’s National Geographic Live conversation. The filmmaker and conservationist will share a preview of his new documentary “The River and the Wall,” focusing on wildlife along the U.S.-Mexico border. The ecologist will share his experiences in extreme environments and his discoveries in nature. (2 p.m. Oct. 20. $25-$45. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. thefitzgeraldtheater.com.)

Arty party

The end of October brings a double bonus this year. Halloween falls on a Thursday, which means there’s free admission that evening to the Walker Art Center, where you can get super-creative with your costume. Let the colorful, modern works in the galleries guide you. For added ghoulish flair, view Jim Jarmusch’s 2013 vampire movie, “Only Lovers Left Alive,” starring Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston. (5 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 1750 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. walkerart.org)

Mom-com

The baby is screaming. The tween is having a meltdown. Welcome to motherhood. Enter brutally honest mothers Cat and Nat, who perfectly capture mom humor. Sharing cringeworthy stories from their newest book, “Mom Truths,” the authors create a safe space for the mom community to get tips on such things as post-pregnancy intimacy while sharing honest feelings about being a parent. (7 p.m. Nov. 9. $43.50-$104. Pantages Theatre. 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org.)

Housewife & Friends

“Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps brings the small-screen drama to the stage in her “#CountessAndFriends” cabaret show. Backed by “friends,” de Lesseps will perform her dance tunes “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and “Girl Code.” (8 p.m. Nov. 9. $39+. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. mysticlake.com)