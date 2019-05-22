Buttermilk-and-Rosemary-Brined Chicken

Serves 12.

Note: Be ready for a crowd, or easily halve the recipe. The buttermilk both seasons and tenderizes the meat. If you have extra rosemary sprigs and some citrus peel on hand (lemon or orange pieces), grill them over direct heat for an aromatic finish. Serve this either hot or cold. From “Martha Stewart’s Grilling,” from the kitchens of Martha Stewart Living.

• 4 c. buttermilk

• 15 garlic cloves

• 1 c. fresh rosemary or thyme leaves

• Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

• 3 whole chickens (about 3 lb. each), cut into 10 pieces each

• Vegetable oil, for the grill

Directions

Combine buttermilk, garlic, herbs, 2 tablespoons salt and 2 teaspoons pepper.

Divide chicken between 2 large shallow baking dishes. Pour in marinade, turning to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours or up to overnight, turning chicken occasionally. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes to 1 hour before grilling.

Heat grill to medium, with indirect-heat zone. Lightly oil grates. Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess marinade drip off (discard marinade); pat dry with paper towels. Place chicken over indirect heat. Cover and cook, turning occasionally, until pieces are cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 165 degrees, about 30 minutes.

Uncover grill and transfer chicken to direct heat. Cook, turning once, until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 12 servings:

Calories 365 Fat 20 g Sodium 160 mg

Carbohydrates 1 g Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 41 g Cholesterol 130 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 6 medium-fat protein.

Shishito Peppers and Chorizo

Makes 12 skewers.

Note: Peppers are widely available in produce sections. Dried chorizo is available in the meat section with ground chorizo. From “Martha Stewart’s Grilling,” from the kitchens of Martha Stewart Living.

• 24 shishito peppers (see Note)

• 24 (1-in.) pieces (1 lb. total), dried chorizo

• Vegetable oil, for grill

• Coarse salt

Directions

Soak 12 wooden skewers, if using, in water 30 minutes.

Thread 2 peppers and 2 chorizo pieces onto each skewer. Meanwhile, heat grill to medium-high. Lightly oil grates. Grill, turning often, until peppers are blistered and chorizo shows char marks, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per skewer:

Calories 180 Fat 15 g Sodium 470 mg

Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 5 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 9 g Cholesterol 30 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 high-fat protein, ½ fat.

Grilled Portobello Burgers With Goat Cheese and Arugula

Serves 4.

Note: The “gills” of mushrooms are the underside of the cap. They are scraped off here to avoid a muddy taste. The smooth side of the mushroom is scored with a crosshatch pattern to expedite the release of moisture and give the caps a more tender texture. From “The Ultimate Burger,” by the editors of America’s Test Kitchen.

• 4 portobello mushroom caps (4- to 5-in. diameter), gills removed (see Note)

• 1 large red onion, sliced into 1/2-in.-thick rounds (do not separate rings)

• 3 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• Table salt and ground pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tsp. minced fresh thyme

• 2 oz. goat cheese, crumbled (1/2 c.)

• 1 c. baby arugula

• 1/4 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 4 hamburger buns, toasted, if desired

• 1 tomato, cored and sliced thin

Directions

Cut 1/16-inch-deep slits on top side of mushroom caps, spaced 1/2 inch apart, in crosshatch pattern. Brush onion with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Combine garlic, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 2 tablespoons oil in bowl.

For charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter three-quarters filled with charcoal briquettes (4 1/2 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.

For gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Turn all burners to medium-high.

To continue: Clean and oil cooking grate. Place mushrooms, gill side down, and onion on grill. Cook mushrooms (covered if using gas) until lightly charred and beginning to soften on gill side, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip mushrooms, brush with oil-garlic mixture, and cook until tender and browned on second side, 4 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with goat cheese and let cheese melt, about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook onion, turning as needed, until lightly charred on both sides, 8 to 12 minutes. As they finish cooking, transfer mushrooms and onion to platter and tent with aluminum foil.

Toss arugula with vinegar and remaining 1 teaspoon oil in bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste. Separate onion rings. Place arugula and mushroom caps on bottom of buns. Top with tomato, onion and bun tops, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 300 Fat 16 g Sodium 290 mg

Carbohydrates 30 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 10 g Cholesterol 7 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ high-fat protein, 2 fat.

Smoky Grilled Potato Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: From “The Ultimate Burger,” by the editors of America’s Test Kitchen.

• 4 slices bacon

• 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 1 1/2 tbsp. mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 tsp. minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce

• Table salt and pepper

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing

• 2 lb. small red potatoes, unpeeled, halved

• 1 onion, sliced into 1/2-in. thick rounds

• 3 green onions, sliced thin

Directions

Cook bacon in 12-inch skillet over medium heat until crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper-towel-lined plate. When cool enough to handle, crumble bacon and set aside. Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat. (If necessary, add olive oil to equal 2 tablespoons.)

Whisk vinegar, mayo, chipotle chile, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in large bowl. Slowly whisk in oil until combined; set aside.

For charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter three-quarters filled with charcoal briquettes (4 1/2 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.

For gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Turn all burners to medium.

To continue: Clean and oil cooking grate. Toss potatoes with reserved bacon fat and 1/4 teaspoon salt in bowl. Push toothpick horizontally through each onion round to keep rings intact while grilling. Brush onion rounds lightly with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place potatoes, cut side down, and onion rounds on grill and cook, covered, until charred on first side, 10 to 14 minutes. (Or cook the potatoes and onions on a large perforated grill pan.)

Flip potatoes and onion rounds and continue to cook, covered, until well browned all over and potatoes are tender, 10 to 16 minutes. Transfer potatoes and onion rounds to rimmed baking sheet and let cool slightly.

When cool enough to handle, halve potatoes. Remove toothpicks and coarsely chop onion rounds.

Add potatoes, onion, green onions and bacon to dressing to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 250 Fat 13 g Sodium 340 mg

Carbohydrates 28 g Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 10 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 2 fat.

Grilled Onion and Sour Cream Dip

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: You will need a large perforated grill pan. From “Weber’s Ultimate Grilling,” by Jamie Purviance.

• 3 medium yellow onions, about 1 1/2 lb. total

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, roughly chopped

• Kosher salt

• 1 c. sour cream

• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 1 garlic clove, minced or pushed through a press

• 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. hot sauce

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives, divided

• Sturdy potato chips or pita chips

Directions

Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 to 450 degrees). Brush cooking grates clean. Cut onions in half lengthwise, then slice into 1/4-inch-thick moons.

In large bowl, combine onions, oil, thyme and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Toss to coat onions evenly. Spread onion mixture in an even layer on a large perforated grill pan.

Set grill pan over direct medium heat and cook onions with the lid closed until soft and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes, stirring about every 5 minutes.

Remove grill pan from the grill and let onions cool to room temperature. Discard any onion bits that have turned black (to avoid any unwanted bitter flavors).

In a food processor, combine the ingredients for the dip: sour cream, cream cheese, mayo, garlic, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, Worcestershire, black pepper and hot sauce. Process until blended. Add onions and pulse to a dip consistency with some onion pieces remaining. Add all but 1/2 teaspoon chives and pulse once. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle with the reserved chives, and serve with the chips.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 60 Fat 6 g Sodium 35 mg

Carbohydrates 2 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 10 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

