Grief support was being made available for the Esko High School community Sunday in the wake of one of its football players collapsing on the field during a varsity game and dying.

Jackson Pfister, who would have turned 16 this coming Saturday, collapsed late in the game Friday at Veterans Field in Aitkin, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center and died shortly afterward.

Esko Superintendent Aaron Fischer said in a statement that “Jackson was a tremendous young man that brought joy to everyone he was around. The entire community is grieving this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Fischer added that support services would be available to students and staff Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria, and support services will continue when school resumes Monday.

Authorities haven’t given a preliminary indication of what led to the sophomore quarterback being stricken. The investigation is being handled by the Aitkin police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brooke Pfister said on Facebook that her son had a congenital heart defect and had undergone open-heart surgery several years ago.

Before being cleared to participate in a sport, high school athletes in Minnesota must submit a form signed by a health care provider after an exam. It includes questions about whether an athlete has experienced heart-related problems or been told by a doctor of having heart problems.