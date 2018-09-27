All lanes of westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis at the I-35W exit have reopened, but overnight road work that ran late and created a huge backup will take some time to shake loose.
At 7:15 a.m., traffic was still crawling from Hwy. 280 into downtown, so commuters will still face big delays until things recover.
MnDOT had the freeway slimmed down to one lane overnight and the lanes near 35W were to have opened by 6 a.m. They opened about an hour late.
Gridlock slow to ease on westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis as lanes reopen
Late-running road work has westbound I-94 down to one lane near Portland Avenue, and that has resulted in a huge backup.
FTA awards Metro Transit $11 million for new bus garage
The Met Council still needs funding to build the garage that would house up to 200 buses and relieve overcrowding at other facilities.
MnDOT getting snowplow drivers ready for the season
Don't be surprised if you see a snow plow on Hwy. 10 near Little Falls, Minn., this week. Yes, that's right, we're talking snow plows.
Crosstown closure and lane restrictions on I-35W will be weekend's biggest traffic disruptions
The first weekend of fall will have drivers seeing plenty of orange around the metro area, especially along the Crosstown as the Minnesota Department of Transportation closes the eastbound lanes from Interstate 494 to Hwy. 100. Next weekend the westbound lanes close.
Finally finished, Hwy. 169 now at full strength in Champlin
MnDOT has completed work on the highway, and this week has reopened all lanes in both directions between Hwy. 610 and the Mississippi River bridge.
