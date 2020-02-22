First responders remain at the scene of a light rail train-vehicle crash in St. Paul that occurred in the midst of Friday evening’s rush hour.

The crash happened near the Dale Street Station, and all trains in the area have been stopped until further notice. Replacement buses are serving stations from Snelling Avenue to Capitol/Rice Street, Metro Transit said.

Tane Danger, a passenger on the train that hit the vehicle, tweeted that the train came to “a screeching halt” and that police officers came on board to see if anyone on the train was hurt. No one was, he said.

However, ambulances left the scene with at least one person from the vehicle in them. “Unfortunately, this looks really bad,” Danger said of the vehicle.

Citizens’ photos from the scene showed that the train struck what a white SUV and pushed it down the track, coming to rest in front of the fire station on St. Albans Street.

This is a developing story.