A pedestrian was struck by a Green Line light-rail train Friday afternoon near the Lexington Parkway platform in St. Paul, authorities said.

Metro Transit briefly halted service from Hamline to Western avenues as police investigated.

As of 4:30 p.m., service had resumed at all stations, but there still could be delays, Metro Transit said.

The person who was hit was being treated for injuries at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, authorities said. Further information was not available.

