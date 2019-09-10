With the Twins themselves the only ones making noise at Target Field this year, the Minneapolis ballpark will make up for a concert-less 2019 with what should be a roaring and rowdy rock show next summer featuring ‘90s darlings Green Day and Weezer along with ‘00s hitmakers Fall Out Boy.

Dubbed the Hella Mega Tour, the triple-threat outing – which will also feature younger ska-punk band the Interrupters for openers – will land Aug. 11, 2020 (a Tuesday night), on an itinerary that kicks off June 13 in Paris. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com at prices yet to be announced. VIP packages will be available next week.

Target Field went from hosting four big concerts in 2018 -- the Eagles/Jimmy Buffet, Journey/Def Leppard, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band -- to having none in 2019. There were murmurings of a Van Halen reunion date there leading into this past summer, but that tour never got past the rumor stage. The only stadium concerts this past summer wound up being Garth Brooks’ two dates at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While it’s arguable who should be the headliner in this case, given the recent commercial rebound of Weezer and the continued popularity of F.O.B. (both recently headlined Xcel Center), Green Day will be touting its first album in four years and was already inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. And remember who gave the induction speech for the California punk trio at the RRHOF ceremony? Members of Fall Out Boy.

And at least in terms of the Minneapolis date, there’s a local connection with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who was a part-time St. Paul resident for at least a few years via his wife Adrienne, a Twin Cities native.