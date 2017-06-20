By now you might have heard about the Green Bay fan who took his wife’s last name in marriage because it was Packer. But if you haven’t heard about the story — it got plenty of publicity in the months leading up to their wedding Saturday — or even if you have, here is a recap of some of the details:
*Ryan Holtan-Murphy, 41, is the fan in question. He met Marie Packer, 38, at a karaoke bar in Madison. When she told him her last name, he didn’t believe her and made her prove it by showing multiple forms of identification.
*Ryan, a Wauwatosa, Wis., native, proposed while wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey. As they moved along with plans to get married in Chicago, Holtan-Murphy tweeted an invitation to former Packers safety LeRoy Butler.
@leap36 I’m taking my future wife’s name- because it’s “Packer”. Come to the wedding in Chicago in June? https://t.co/l3G9nlo4Zl
— Ryan Holtan-Murphy (@RHoltanMurphy) March 21, 2017
*Marie Packer, a doctor, was already planning on keeping her last name. Ryan said it was a “no-brainer” to take her name.
*Their wedding Saturday in Chicago featured a lot of green and gold. Ryan even changed into a Packers suit during the reception.
I think that sums it all up.
