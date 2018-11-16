The entertainment at the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Gala was as diverse as the programs offered by the Y.

In addition to cocktails, dinner and small bites from the award-winning chefs of Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale, the Chart Your Own Destiny event at the Douglas Dayton YMCA in downtown Minneapolis featured aerialists as well as members of the U.S. Olympic men’s curling team and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Funds raised at the event help Y programs that build strong communities, including Youth in Government, camps and youth intervention services.