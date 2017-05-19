Fairgoers will have the opportunity to ride one of the largest traveling Ferris wheels in North America when the Great Big Wheel arrives at the 2017 Great Minnesota Get Together this summer.

The debut attraction will take riders 156 feet into the air, but that’s not the only thing big about it.

It weighs 200 tons, takes 12 trailers to transport and features 36 enclosed gondolas each holding six people. It’s also dazzling as the Great Big Wheel sports more than 500,000 LED lights that can be programmed to display thousands of designs and colors.

Fair officials say they’ve been wanting a marquee attraction like this for quite some time.

“We’ve been working for years to land a spectacular ride like the Great Big Wheel,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “It will be placed at the center of Machinery Hill on the north side of the fairgrounds, giving everyone a whole new perspective of the fair.”

Made in the Netherlands, the Great Big Wheel, will spin all 12 days of the fair on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street, across from Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Tickets will be $5.

The State Fair runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.