Consecutive victories

The Grand Meadow girls' basketball team won all 94 of its games from 1929 to 1939. That streak easily beats the modern-era record among Minnesota high school basketball teams. The longest streaks:

Team Years No.

Fosston (G) 1999-2002 78

Edina (B) 1965-68 69

Hopkins (B) 1951-54 65

Braham (B) 2004-05 65

New Richland* (G) 2012-14 61

* School consortium includes Hartland, Ellendale and Geneva.

Source: Minnesota State High School League