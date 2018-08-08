Consecutive victories
The Grand Meadow girls' basketball team won all 94 of its games from 1929 to 1939. That streak easily beats the modern-era record among Minnesota high school basketball teams. The longest streaks:
Team Years No.
Fosston (G) 1999-2002 78
Edina (B) 1965-68 69
Hopkins (B) 1951-54 65
Braham (B) 2004-05 65
New Richland* (G) 2012-14 61
* School consortium includes Hartland, Ellendale and Geneva.
Source: Minnesota State High School League
